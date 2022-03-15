‘We have the momentum’: Vice President Leni Robredo unfazed by latest Pulse Asia ranking

Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo is unfazed over her latest Pulse Asia ranking.

In its latest survey, Robredo ranked second with 15% voter preference, while the survey frontrunner Bongbong Marcos enjoys a wide lead at 60%.

The survey was conducted from February 18 to 23 to 2,400 respondents.

RELATED STORY: Robredo cautions voters about candidates who turn up only during elections

“One month ago na ‘yun, marami na nangyari after noon. So, expected naman na wala pang bump kasi kauumpisa pa lang ng official campaign period. Mas inaasahan namin na bump, parang pareho noong 2016 na naramdaman siya towards the end of March hanggang April. So, ‘yun ‘yung mas ina-await namin. Gaya noong laban ko noong 2016, I started at 2% – 1%, 2%. Naramdaman lang ‘yung bump ko in 2016, late March. So, ang expectation namin ganoon pa din until now,” Robredo said in an interview in North Cotabato.

“The latest Pulse Asia survey was done prior to these game changing developments, and does not yet capture the more recent surge in VP Leni’s support,” Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said in a statement.

READ ON: Robredo slams politicians accusing ‘hakot’ in her election rallies

Robredo’s recent rallies recorded thousands of attendees in Cavite, Bulacan, Bacolod, and Iloilo.

“With this clear momentum from the people’s campaign—reflected both in the massive rallies as well as in online metrics—we are confident that the next 56 days will culminate in an election day victory for Leni Robredo,” Gutierrez said.