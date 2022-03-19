LJ Reyes opens up about life, kids after breakup with Paolo Contis

Filipina actress LJ Reyes has opened up about her well being after breaking up with Paolo Contis and moving to the US with her kids Summer and Aki in a vlog.

In the vlog, LJ has shared a compilation of moments starting August 2021 in response to the “most heard and received” question.

“‘Kamusta ka?’ has been the most heard and read question that I have received for over 6 months now. I know that this only comes from your love and support for me and my kids so let me just share how life has been so beautiful for us,” she said in the video description.

“May you also feel our gratitude through sharing a peek of our small adventure called life!” she said.

The vlog hints that LJ is focusing on her children — playing with them in parks and playgrounds, watching over them as they played bowling and tennis, and going hiking with them.

At the end of the video, she left the note: “Kaya ko dahil kayo ang lakas ko.”

Last September, LJ, Aki and Baby Summer flew to New York after her split with Paolo Contis. Summer is LJ’s child with Paolo, while Aki is her child with former boyfriend Paulo Avelino.