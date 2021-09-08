Paolo Contis apologizes to LJ Reyes, tells bashers to direct ‘hate’ at him

Paolo Contis apologized to LJ Reyes on Wednesday following their split, as he asked critics to instead direct all “hate and bashing” at him.

Contis broke his silence in a two-part statement posted on Instagram where he addressed allegations on their breakup.

“To LJ, I’m very sorry. For everything. Sa lahat lahat,” Contis said in his post.

In his post, Contis admitted that third party was involved in his breakup, but stressed that Yen Santos—who was being linked to the issue—was never the reason behind the split.

“Aaminin ko, naging marupok at gago ako sa ilang taon naming pagsasama. I’m not proud of it. For that, I’m sincerely sorry. I’m truly ashamed of my actions,” Contis said as he talked about the involvement of a third party in the break up.

“She (Santos) was never the reason of our break up. I was. Kung matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ, it was mainly because of me. Masyado niyo siyang diniin sa issue na to. Pati pag promote namin ng movie nabahiran na ng kung anu ano,” Contis said.

Nonetheless, Contis admitted inviting Santos during his trip to Baguio when Reyes went to the United States with their kids.

“I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag isip isip. Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects nung issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din,” Contis said.

“She went there as a friend. Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I’m sorry for this,” he added.

Contis said he respects Reyes’ decision to go to the US with their children but hopes that the two of them could talk at the proper time.

He also asked his critics to direct all hate to his direction.

“I will work on making myself a better person and learning from this. But for now, please respect our privacy and pray for us. Ngayon kung hindi pa po kayo pagod, please direct all your hate and bashings at me. No one else deserves it, ako lang,” Contis said. (NM)