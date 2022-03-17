EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Poland wins Miss World 2021 crown

Miss World Poland Karolina Bielawska was crowned as the Miss World 2021 in a grand coronation night held in Puerto Rico on March 17.

The 1st Runner-Up is USA’s Shree Saini, while the 2nd Runner-Up is Cote d’Ivoire’s Olivia Yace.

Karolina is a model who is also taking her master’s degree in management and aspires to be a motivational speaker.

She was asked during the Q&A round on what is the most important discovery yet to be discovered.

“The most important discovery I believe is that this is no one but every day we learn something new. We all have unique experiences and all of us can learn something about ourselves and to be authentic and personal,” she said.

“What I discovered is that it causes us so little to nourish the lives of others… and believe me it’s worth its price. So if you want to discover something new just try to learn to be richer in empathy, in compassion, in gratitude because we can all do it, we can all be great because we can all serve,” she added.

Philippine bet Tracy Maureen Perez has ended her journey in the 70th edition of the Miss World competition in the show’s Top 13.

There were 97 candidates and only the Top 40 competed live in Puerto Rico on Thursday.

