LOOK: Nadine Lustre, Christophe Bariou enjoy intimate winter bonding overseas

Actress Nadine Lustre posted updates of activities with boyfriend Christophe Bariou as they spend their winter season abroad.

Nadine seemed to be having a wonderful time with boyfriend as her Instagram Stories showed them skiing as they enjoyed the winter season.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Actress Nadine Lustre, boyfriend extend help to typhoon Odette victims

Before leaving the Philippines the couple extended help to Siargao during typhoon Odette on the island. Bariou is a resort owner in Siargao.

Earlier, Lustre had confirmed her romance with Bariou in January as she posted their photo sharing a sweet moment.

In December Bariou shared on his Facebook page photos chronicling a relief drive they led for victims of Odette.

