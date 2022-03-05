EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Heart Evangelista, journalist Anna Wintour meet at breakfast in Paris

Staff Report

Filipina actress Heart Evangelista had breakfast with internationally-renowned fashion journalist Anna Wintour in Paris.

On Instagram, the star and fashion icon shared a photo of the two of them smiling together at a garden in Paris. Apparently, Vogue hosted a breakfast, which the fashion magazine’s European Editorial Director, Edward Enninful, also attended.

RELATED STORY: Heart Evangelista takes on challenge to eat street food

Heart shared a clip with Anna, captioning it: “Lovely breakfast with Anna and the Vogue family.”

She also used the hashtag “#Vogue100,” which she was chosen to be a part of in 2019. As per Vogue’s website, Vogue 100 is a “curated list of distinctive creative voices from around the globe, encompassing actors, artists, musicians, athletes, stylists, activists, chefs, choreographers, videographers, beauty fanatics, glamour girls, and wonderful weirdos of every stripe.”

