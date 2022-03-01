Parokya ni Edgar to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai’s biggest stage this March 18

OFWs born in the 90s will enjoy the nostalgic hits of Pinoy band and hitmaker Parokya ni Edgar – as the band will be performing live on Expo 2020 Dubai this coming March 18!

Parokya ni Edgar will play some of their greatest hits for the past three decades at Expo 2020 Dubai’s grandest open-area platform: The Jubilee Stage starting from 8:00 pm.

“Prepare yourself for an EPIC night of music, alternative to pop rock, funk to rapcore, with Filipino band Parokya Ni Edgar! The band was formed in 1993 and is most lauded for its original rock novelty songs and covers. Don’t miss out! Join us on Friday, 18 March, at 20:00 at the Jubilee Stage.. ,” read the post on Expo 2020 Dubai’s official Instagram account.

With over 10 albums to date, the award-winning band is known for their songs, “Harana”, “Buloy”, “Silvertoes”, “Picha Pie”, “Sorry Na”, and more.

The group was also inducted in the Eastwood City Walk of Fame under the Celebrity Music Category in 2017, bagged Yahoo! Philippines OMG Awards’ ‘Band of the Year’, and was recognized as ‘Favorite Group’, winning the Myx Music Awards ‘MYX Magna Award’ in 2014.

Before them, other Filipino artists who had been invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai were Lea Salonga, Bamboo, Darren Espanto, December Avenue, JK Labajo, Angeline Quinto, Elha Nympha, The Juans, among others.