Singer Regine Velasquez thankful to be a Kapamilya

Singer Regine Velasquez is upbeat about her work with ABS-CBN.

About her new contract, she said, ” I’m very happy and very excited and very proud. That’s how I feel, I mean after the things that the network has been through. All of us, after we’ve all been through, parang I just feel happy to be called a Kapamilya. Bakit mo hindi pipiliin iyon if you have the same vision?”

“I’m hoping na someday, mabigyan din nila ako ng pagkakataong maging sexy star. It’s my dream to be a sexy star! Hahaha!,” she said.

“I just love music. I love singing…Thank you to ABS-CBN for giving me this opportunity to be able to sing again and do the thing that I love the most. Dito kasi sa ABS, napakalaki ng importansiyang ibinibigay nila sa mga kagaya kong singers. Kasi nga because I wanted so much to sing and alam ko dito, pakakantahin ka talaga nila, at talagang pinakanta nila ako almost every day! At saka mga three, four hours akong kumakanta sa kumu, go lang nang go, ‘By Request,’ go!”