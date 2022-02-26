EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Kim Kardashian seeks speedy divorce from Kanye from US Court

Staff Report

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has sought speeding up of divorce case with husband Kanye from a US court

Kardashian urged the Court to expedite her divorce. She filed for divorce last year after months of press reports about marital strife and as the rapper formerly known as Kanye West battled with mental health issues.

He has very publicly fought the separation, including with social media posts imploring Kardashian to reconcile.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” Kardashian wrote in a declaration filed to a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, which added, “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so.”

“I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

The couple have four children: eight-year-old daughter North, son Saint, six, daughter Chicago, four, and two-year-old son Psalm and the pair, who began dating in 2012 and married in a lavish ceremony in Italy two years later, rapidly became one of the world’s most instantly recognizable couples.

The union ran into trouble with reports of bizarre outbursts from Ye, who suffers from bipolar disorder.

