Gerald Anderson shares lessons after robbery incident

Actor Gerald Anderson has learned from a recent robbery incident that led him to lose millions worth of valuable possessions including gadgets and other belongings.

The theft took place last January 31, when two suspects broke into Gerald’s car which was parked along Roces Avenue, Quezon City, right in front of a gym. The incident was caught on CCTV.

“Grabe, ang lalakas talaga ng loob niyo, kasi sa harap pa talaga ng pinto… I want to make this incident public para aware ang mga tao,” Gerald said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“Kasama ‘yung mga IDs ko, passport, mga gadgets ko like laptop. Ang sama ng pakiramdam na ‘yon eh, ‘yung information mo, ‘yung credit card, ATM card mo… nawala,” he added.

One of the suspects surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation and admitted that he hacked into the actor’s crypto account and transferred it to the suspect’s GCash.

Another suspect also surrendered saying they did not intend to target the actor.

“Wag talagang mag-iwan ng bag sa loob ng kotse niyo,” Gerald said.

