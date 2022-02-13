Moira dela Torre to perform this Valentine’s Day at Expo 2020 Dubai!

The ‘Most Streamed’ Filipino artist and ‘Queen of Hugot Songs’ Moira dela Torre will will headline Expo 2020 Dubai’s day of hearts in a must-see concert this coming February 14!

Moira’s one-night-only concert will light up Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage at 8:00 pm.

The hit singer comes to Dubai after a much-coveted with at the 7th Wish Music Awards, where she bagged Artist of the Year, and won Contemporary Folk Song of the Year for “Paubaya.”

Moira has tugged the heartstrings of many OFWs especially those who have struggled with relationships with her emotional hit songs such as “Paubaya”, “Tagpuan”, “Ikaw at Ako”, and “Tagu Taguan”, plus a few of her new hits from one of the Philippines’ most sought-after artists.

“Give it up to the Filipina mega-hit on Monday, 14 February, at 20:00 on the Jubilee Stage! See her LIVE at Expo 2020 Dubai to enjoy her most-loved hits!” read the message from Expo 2020 Dubai’s official Instagram page.

Before Moira, other Filipino artists who had been invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai were Lea Salonga, Bamboo, Darren Espanto, December Avenue, JK Labajo, Angeline Quinto, Elha Nympha, The Juans, among others.