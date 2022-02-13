EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Expo 2020 management issues warning against Coldplay ticket sellers online

Expo 2020 Dubai warns individuals who are selling and are taking advantage of the sold out free tickets for the upcoming Coldplay concert this February 15.

In an official statement, the management warned that each free ticket for the aforementioned concert comes with a unique QR code that could only be used once.

The statement comes after reports of multiple individuals who are selling their free seated tickets online for Coldplay’s performance at the Al Wasl Dome.

Expo 2020 Dubai states that the public should refrain from buying from untrusted sources as these exposes individuals to fraudulent transactions.

Here’s Expo 2020 Dubai’s statement in full:

