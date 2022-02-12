Willie Revillame turns emotional as he bids goodbye to GMA-7

Television host Willie Revillame became emotional as he bids his farewell to GMA-7 on the last airing of his show ‘Wowowin’.

But the host assured the show’s workers that he is coming up with a plan in order to bring their job back.

Revillame thanked his supporters and viewers who watched his show daily.

“Gusto ko lang magpasalamat una lahat sa inyong lahat. Wala ako dito. Wala kami rito kahit na ho may istasyon, na kahit anong istasyon ang puntahan namin kung ‘di niyo ko sinuportahan, hindi niyo ko minahal, wala hong programang Wowowin. Ang buhay ho ay kayo,” Revillame said.

He also thanked the big bosses of GMA for the opportunity and for allowing him and his show to use the network’s social media platform.

“Attorney, thank you so much hindi niyo ipinagdamot sa akin yung 26 million Facebook at Youtube channels na dapat sa inyo yun, ibinigay niyo pa rin sa akin. Napakabuti niyo,” the host said.

Revillame tells his viewers that this is not yet the end and the show will still continue online for now.

“Hindi ho ito ang katapusan, hindi po ako titigil. Tutuloy ko po ang live streaming. Meron pa rin pong Facebook at Youtube. ‘Willie Revillame, Tutok Para Manalo,’ tuloy pa rin po ang pagbibigay ko ng saya sa inyo. Yun lamang ho wala na po akong TV, livestreaming na lang sa Facebook at sa Youtube,” Revillame explained.

“Babalik ako, ‘yung mga nawalang trabaho. Ibabalik ko kayo. I’ll see you soon. Itong programang Wowowin para sa inyo, ipagdasal niyo na magtuloy-tuloy tayo. GMA, I love you. See you,” he added.