‘We respect her personal choices’: ABS-CBN accepts Toni Gonzaga’s resignation as ‘PBB’ host

ABS-CBN has issued on Thursday a statement regarding the resignation of Toni Gonzaga as the main host of the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB).

Gonzaga’s resignation from the program she hosted for 16 years came amid her endorsement of the candidacy of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The network said it values Gonzaga’s “hosting prowess and her many years of service serving the Filipino with us as our Kapamilya”.

“We accept her resignation from ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ and respect her personal choices,” the network added.

The host confirmed her resignation on Wednesday in an Instagram post, saying she was confident that the remaining PBB hosts would be able to continue the show’s legacy.

“It has been my privilege to greet you all ‘Hello Philippines’ and ‘Hello World’ for the last 16 years,” she said.

“I will forever cherish the memories, big nights and moments in my heart. Thank you, Kuya for everything. This is your angel, now signing off,” she added.

