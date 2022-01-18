EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Ben&Ben to perform new song ‘Comets’ for the first time at Expo 2020 Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Filipino expats in the UAE said that on January 27 the biggest, hottest band of the Philippines, Ben&Ben, is coming to Expo 2020 Dubai.

On Tuesday, fans woke up to the exciting news that they will be playing their unreleased song ‘Comets’ during the show.

A nine-member folk-pop band reminded fans of their upcoming live performance at the world’s greatest show, adding that they will be playing the highly anticipated single for the first time.

Two days ago, the band released an 84-second teaser of the ‘bittersweet love song’ on TikTok, featuring its vocalist Paolo Benjamin.

Ben&Ben will be at the Expo’s Jubilee Stage at 9:00 pm on January 27.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Over 6 out of 10 employees in UAE looking to switch jobs in six months

2 hours ago

Cloudseeding enhances rains by over 25 percent in UAE

2 hours ago

Booster shot mandatory for entry to public places in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Fully vaccinated travellers headed to Kuwait exempted from home quarantine

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button