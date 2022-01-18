Ben&Ben to perform new song ‘Comets’ for the first time at Expo 2020 Dubai

Filipino expats in the UAE said that on January 27 the biggest, hottest band of the Philippines, Ben&Ben, is coming to Expo 2020 Dubai.

On Tuesday, fans woke up to the exciting news that they will be playing their unreleased song ‘Comets’ during the show.

A nine-member folk-pop band reminded fans of their upcoming live performance at the world’s greatest show, adding that they will be playing the highly anticipated single for the first time.

Two days ago, the band released an 84-second teaser of the ‘bittersweet love song’ on TikTok, featuring its vocalist Paolo Benjamin.

Ben&Ben will be at the Expo’s Jubilee Stage at 9:00 pm on January 27.