Kris Aquino gives update on her health: ‘Malayo sa okay ang kalusugan ko’

Actress-host Kris Aquino updated her Instagram followers on the state of her health.

She shared some snaps and videos of her receiving medical treatment for her autoimmune disease.

In her lengthy caption, she wrote: “Inamin ko na malayo sa okay ang kalusugan ko… pero ginagawa pa rin namin ang lahat ng kakayanin sa ngayon, para makatulong sa kapwa.”

She admitted that she knows it would take time to strengthen her body and mend her broken heart. But for her two sons, Aquino said she won’t give up.

“Mahaba pa ang laban ko to strengthen my body & heal my broken heart… BUT from childhood i already knew, for me weakness could never be an option… especially NOW because i have kuya josh & bimb who still need me to love, care, and provide for them. Para sa dalawang pinakamamahal ko, hindi ako susuko.”

Last week, Aquino confirmed that she and fiancé Mel Sarmiento have called it quits after being in a relationship for two months.

Meanwhile, Aquino also shared photos of her COVID-19 relief efforts including 800 pieces of antigen test kits for the Bureau of Immigration and her pledge to send out 1,000 cheese pandesal for the Philippine General Hospital’s (PGH) for 10 consecutive Wednesdays.

“Simple ang dahilan ko, hindi nyo kami iniwan nung kami ang nangangailangan… I am just reciprocating in the way I am at present able to, the love, support, kindness, compassion, and loyalty many Filipinos have give me and my family, especially now that many need assistance. Lahat ng napangakuan, ginagawan ng paraan na matupad bago mag January 25, birthday in heaven ng mom ko,” she said.

