Herbert Bautista celebrates Christmas with rumored girlfriend Ruffa Gutierrez

Actor-politician Herbert Bautista spent a good time celebrating Christmas with rumored girlfriend Ruffa Gutierrez and her family.

The former beauty queen shared a clip that shows some of her family members exchanging and opening Christmas gifts and towards the end of the video, Bautista can be seen sitting next to Gutierrez.

Earlier, Gutierrez worked with Bautista in ABS-CBN’s romantic-comedy series “The House Arrest of Us” starring Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.

The actress has two daughters with her former husband, Yilmaz Bektas while Bautista also has children from a previous relationship and previously dated actress-host Kris Aquino, who is now engaged to former Interior Secretary Mel Sarmiento. (AW)