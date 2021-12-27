EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Herbert Bautista celebrates Christmas with rumored girlfriend Ruffa Gutierrez

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Actor-politician Herbert Bautista spent a good time celebrating Christmas with rumored girlfriend Ruffa Gutierrez and her family.

The former beauty queen shared a clip that shows some of her family members exchanging and opening Christmas gifts and towards the end of the video, Bautista can be seen sitting next to Gutierrez.

RELATED STORY: Kris Aquino tells Herbert Bautista no need to use their past to get attention

Earlier, Gutierrez worked with Bautista in ABS-CBN’s romantic-comedy series “The House Arrest of Us” starring Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.

The actress has two daughters with her former husband, Yilmaz Bektas while Bautista also has children from a previous relationship and previously dated actress-host Kris Aquino, who is now engaged to former Interior Secretary Mel Sarmiento. (AW)

@iloveruffag

The eve before Christmas 🥰🎄##viral ##gutzchristmas2021 ##foryou

♬ Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IN PHOTOS: Top reasons why Campus Germany attracts Expo 2020 Dubai visitors in droves

11 mins ago

Sydney hospital under fire after giving negative test results to COVID-positive individuals

46 mins ago

Expo 2020 Dubai records over eight million visit, affirms commitment to safety measures

1 hour ago

Man jailed in Dubai for stabbing ‘cheating’ wife to death

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button