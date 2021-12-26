Sandara Park’s Chrismas wish is to return to PH

Korean star Sandara Park reveals that her Christmas wish is to be able to return to the Philippines and perform for her fans in the country.

Sandara said that she was not able to visit the Philippines in the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Two years hindi nakapunta sa Philippines. Kelan ba last show ko sa Phil?! Parang di ko na naalala,” Sandara said on Twitter.

“Ang wish ko is to go back to the Phil and be onstage again with you guys,” she told her Filipino fans.

Sandara started her career as one of the finalists in the ABS-CBN talent reality search ‘Star Circle Quest’.

She left the country in 2007.

She was later on debuted as a member of the popular K-pop group 2NE1, which drew millions of fans all over the world in 2009. (TDT)