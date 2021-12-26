EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Nadine Lustre celebrates Christmas in typhoon Odette hit Siargao

Actress Nadine Lustre celebrated Christmas in typhoon Odette hit Siargao.

Living the spirit of Christmas gift-giving, she celebrated the occasion by undertaking relief work in Siargao, one of the areas gravely hit by super typhoon Odette.

She has been sending nonstop help to the typhoon victims in the said area and posted it on her Instagram stories yesterday, Dec. 25.

The actress-singer was traveling through land and water to assist in the food distribution and was also seen driving with her rumored boyfriend, Christophe Bariou. Her posts showed the devastation brought by the super typhoon in the island.

