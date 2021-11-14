Lustre urges youth to support their preferred candidate with pride

Actress Nadine Lustre encouraged Filipino voters to support their favourite candidates to be proud of who they chose.

In a podcast hosted by Saab Magalona and Jim Bacarro, Lustre said she was firm with her 2022 pick, but will not unfriend people who have a different choice.

Lustre said everyone had preferences and “I’m not gonna unfriend you just because you wanna vote for this person.”

The actress said that she is very vocal about politics and other issues on social media.

She said it was heartbreaking to “see that there are a lot of people suffering especially because of the pandemic” and a “lot of people have lost their jobs.”

She said that she hoped that the pandemic was handled in a better manner.

Lustre grabbed a lot of attention on attention on Twitter early October after she posted on Instagram Stories a video of Robredo announcing her decision to run for president.

She also reposted graphics containing “vote better” and “Halalan 2022” in the shade of pink which is Robredo’s campaign color.