John Lloyd Cruz tags co-star Miles Ocampo as the ‘ultimate leading lady’

Award-winning actor, John Lloyd Cruz, has all good things to say about his “Happy ToGetHer” co-star, Miles Oca.

In an interview on “Unang Hirit,” the award-winning actor said: “Mahirap na sigurong magsabi ng isang pangalan when you say ‘ultimate leading lady. Lahat sila may angking husay talino at galing.”

“Tingin ko ang talagang ultimate leading lady ngayon si Miles Ocampo eh,” he said.

“Tingin ko, pagaagawan ng mga ultimate leading men sa kanilang generation,” he added with a smile.

Besides playing the central character who is a mechanic who can “fix anything,” John Lloyd also serves as producer on the GMA-7 sitcom.

The “Happy ToGetHer” premieres this December 26, Sunday at 7:40 p.m. on GMA Network. (AW)