Marian Rivera impresses fellow Miss Universe judge with dancing steps

Filipina actress Marian Rivera impressed fellow Miss Universe judge Urvashi Rautela with her dancing steps.

Rivera charmed an Indian actress before the 70th Miss Universe preliminary competition kicked off in Eilat, Israel on Saturday morning.

The video posted by Marian on her Facebook page showed her Urvashi the dance steps to her iconic song “Sabay-Sabay Tayo.”

RELATED STORY: Marian Rivera defends credentials as Miss Universe 2021 judge

“‘Sabay-sabay tayo?’ Me to Urvashi Rautela, my new friend,” Marian wrote.

Urvashi reacted by saying that Marian is her favorite Filipina actress.

“Meet my favorite actress from the Philippines,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram.

READ ON: ‘We will weather any storm’: Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes mark 5th wedding anniversary

“She glows,” Urvashi said. “She glows just like the sun!”

Earlier Urvashi represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant and has. starred in movies like “Great Grand Masti” and “Sanam Re.”

The two actresses are among the judges of this year’s Miss Universe. (AW)