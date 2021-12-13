EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza crowns successor in Michael Cinco gown

Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza has crowned her successor at the 70th Miss Universe in a Michael Cinco creation.

On her social media account, Andrea shared that wearing the design of the Dubai-based designer was a dream come true.

“What a journey it has been. I’m so glad to be part of the Miss Universe history. Thank you, Michael Cinco for my gown. A dream come true,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned as Miss Universe 2021 in a controversial event in Israel.

The pageant was held in the resort city of Eilat, with 80 women from around the world competing for the crown.

Meza has the shortest reign in Miss Universe history after winning early this year.

