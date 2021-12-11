EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Ivana Alawi retains position as top YouTube content creator in PH in 2021

Staff Report

Actress Ivana Alawi has retained the position as a top youtube content creator in the Philippines in 2021.

She bagged the spot second year in a row in Google’s list of Top YouTube Content Creators in 2021.

Google Philippines recently released a list of top content creators.

With a whopping 14.5 million subscribers, Ivana Alawi dominated this year’s YouTube Content Creator. She had started her channel in June 2018 garnering millions of views for each video she created and now has a total of 122 videos uploaded to her account. (AW)

