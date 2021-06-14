‘Walang raket kasi pangit ako’: Ivana Alawi recalls past hardships in showbiz

Youtube star Ivana Alawi recalled some of her hardships in show business including not getting projects and being rejected from work.

In a Youtube vlog “Questions I Never Asked My Brother and Sister” on Saturday, June 12 Ivana answered some questions from her siblings.

“Girl, I want to. Ako kasi yung tao na ever since lagi ko iniisip yung buong pamilya. Natural na sa akin,” Ivana said when asked why she decided to take on the breadwinner role.

RELATED STORY: ‘Ipinahiya’: Ivana Alawi recalls encounter with veteran TV host

Ivana said that when their father passed away, she was forced to look for sources of income for her family.

“Nagtrabaho ako, nag-flyering ako, nagraraket para makatulong din sa pamilya. Dumating din yung time na wala akong naging raket kasi pangit ako,” she continued.

Ivana’s sister however refused to believe her story saying she was already pretty back then.

READ ON: Ivana Alawi distributes Php1.3 million worth of aid for Metro Manila residents

“Uy, naging chaka. Gusto nila matatangkad. So, hindi ako pumapasa,” Ivana said.

Ivana’s sibling said that they will support her if and when she decided to get married and have a family of her own.

“That’s how life works. You will have a family,” Hash Alawi, Ivana’s brother said. (TDT)