Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other on Instagram

Vice Ganda and Billy Crawford have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting their fans to speculate: Is there a rift between the two?

Vice Ganda and Crawford are known to be friends as they used to work together in the noon-time show “It’s Showtime.”

Crawford eventually transferred to TV5 and left the noontime show, but Vice Ganda assured that they will remain a family.

RELATED STORY: Billy Crawford reveals reason for leaving ABS-CBN

“Maaaring lumipat siya ng bahay, pero family pa rin tayo. Kaya kahit lumipat ka ng bahay, kahit saang bahay man tayo magpunta, magkakapamilya, family kita, at mahal na mahal kita,” Vice told Billy on her YouTube channel.

Crawford pushed through with his network transfer and became the host of “It’s Showtime” rival show on TV5 “Lunch Out Loud.”

Aside from Crawford, “It’s Showtime” director Bobet Vidanes also transferred to TV5, citing health reasons. Vidanes became the director of “Lunch Out Loud.”

READ ON: ‘Hindi na totoo ang yakap at halik?’ Vice Ganda tears up over ‘faded love topic’

During Wednesday’s episode of “It’s Showtime”, celebrity contestant Jeff Canoy was asked in one of the show’s segments about which he hates more—fake friends or fake news.

“Worse, ‘yung fake friends na nagbibigay pa ng fake news,” Canoy said.

Vice Ganda agreed with Canoy, saying: “Ay yes! ‘Yung fake friends na nagbibigay pa ng fake news sa mga interview.”

While Vice Ganda’s comments seemed innocent, the host has also indirectly hit Vidanes in the past for saying he left “It’s Showtime” for health reasons and not for money. (NM)