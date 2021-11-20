Janella Salvador to play Valentina in Darna series

Actress Janella Salvador will be playing the most loved Filipino villain character ‘Valentina’ in the upcoming ‘Darna’ series.

Salvador’s character was the last character to be revealed by ABS-CBN for the series.

RELATED STORY: Jane De Leon reveals Darna workout videos

Jane De Leon will be playing the iconic role of Darna.

Salvador will be playing a lawyer and vlogger Regina/Valentina, who is cursed with venomous snakes for her hair and will become the archenemy of Darna.

READ ON: Here’s what happens when two Darnas meet

Director Chito Roño personally handpicked Salvador to play the iconic villain role.

Salvador was last seen in the Kapamilya TV series ‘The Killer Bride’. She took a break from showbiz after giving birth to her first child with partner Markus Peterson. (AW)