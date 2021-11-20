EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Janella Salvador to play Valentina in Darna series

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Actress Janella Salvador will be playing the most loved Filipino villain character ‘Valentina’ in the upcoming ‘Darna’ series.

Salvador’s character was the last character to be revealed by ABS-CBN for the series.

RELATED STORY: Jane De Leon reveals Darna workout videos

Jane De Leon will be playing the iconic role of Darna.

Salvador will be playing a lawyer and vlogger Regina/Valentina, who is cursed with venomous snakes for her hair and will become the archenemy of Darna.

READ ON: Here’s what happens when two Darnas meet

Director Chito Roño personally handpicked Salvador to play the iconic villain role.

Salvador was last seen in the Kapamilya TV series ‘The Killer Bride’. She took a break from showbiz after giving birth to her first child with partner Markus Peterson. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Expat honored in Dubai for returning lost wallet found at T20 World Cup

6 hours ago

Dubai makes settling traffic fines, service fees faster, easier

6 hours ago

41% families in UAE buy extra devices for remote learning

6 hours ago

2.4m million traffic violation fines remain unpaid in Sharjah despite discounts

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button