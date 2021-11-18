Over 4,500 events await visitors at Sheikh Zayed Festival

Over 4,500 activities and free bus rides await visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2021 in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba beginning today.

The festival named after the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan will run till April 1, 2022.

The free regular bus services at a frequency of 30 minutes will be available from Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station (3 pm), Cooperative Association (3.30 pm) and Bani Yas Bus Station (4 pm).

The entry tickets will cost AED 5 per person and it will be free for people of determination, children under the age of 3 and senior citizens.

The festival timings will start from 4pm to midnight on weekdays and till 1am on Thursday, Friday and national holidays.

There would be over 4,500 cultural events, 650 performances and events, and more than 130 workshops for children.

Among other features of the festival include, international folklore pavilions, cultural events, concerts, water and laser shows, fireworks, car show, ice skating rink, glow garden and host of activities for all age groups.

The visitors need to wear a mask at all times as well as follow safe distancing norms and ensure a green pass status on the Al Hosn app.