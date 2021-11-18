Entertainment

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes call it quits after two-year relationship

Staff Report

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have decided to end their two-year relationship, but assured their fans that they will continue to be “best friends”.

The two broke the news through their Instagram accounts. 

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends,” Cabello and Mendes said in a statement. 

“We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward,” they added. 

The two worked together in the past for the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015.

Four years later in 2019, the two confirmed their romantic relationship. 

