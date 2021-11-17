Darren Espanto, December Avenue to take centerstage in Expo 2020 Dubai this November 21

Two more popular Filipino acts will be headlining in Expo 2020 Dubai this November 21, Sunday at the Jubilee Stage.

December Avenue, known for their songs ‘Sa Ngalan ng Pag-Ibig’, ‘Kung ‘Di Rin Lang Ikaw’, and ‘Bulong’ will be performing on the Jubilee stage together with ‘The Voice Kids’ alumni Darren Espanto – known for his hit songs ‘Tama Na’, ‘Sasagipin Kita’, and his revival of ‘Dying Inside to Hold You’ to name a few.

“Calling out all Pinoy music lovers! 🇵🇭 Join us to watch and sing along with two phenomenal artists, @decemberavenue and @darrenespanto who will be performing live at the Jubilee stage,” Expo 2020 Dubai wrote.

Darren Espanto and December Avenue’s performances will begin by 7:00 pm.

Last October 2, ‘Buwan’ hitmaker JK Labajo become the first-ever Filipino performer to headline the ‘Late Nights @ Expo 2020 Dubai’ stage.