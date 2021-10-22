Madame Tussauds Dubai to remove Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘wrong’ jersey after uproar by fans

Dubai’s Madame Tussauds will replace the jersey of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on his wax figure after his fans created uproar over the wrong uniform.

There were online complaints that the Portuguese footballer was wearing the “wrong” jersey.

London’s renowned waxwork museum opened this week in Dubai.

Ronaldo’s wax figure donning the striped black and white shirt of his previous team, Italy’s Juventus.

However, in August, he returned to Manchester United in the English Premier League on a two-year contract.

“With the ever-changing, fast world of sports where players regularly move teams, fans of Cristiano Ronaldo will be excited to hear that his wax figure is being updated with his new Manchester United jersey very soon,” the museum said in a statement.

“Each figure at the attraction has been captured in a moment of time and resembles an iconic part in their history.”