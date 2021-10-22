Entertainment

Madame Tussauds Dubai to remove Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘wrong’ jersey after uproar by fans

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Dubai's Madame Tussauds installed Cristiano Ronaldo's statue wearing a Juventus jersey (Twitter)

Dubai’s Madame Tussauds will replace the jersey of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on his wax figure after his fans created uproar over the wrong uniform.

There were online complaints that the Portuguese footballer was wearing the “wrong” jersey.

London’s renowned waxwork museum opened this week in Dubai.

Ronaldo’s wax figure donning the striped black and white shirt of his previous team, Italy’s Juventus. 

However, in August, he returned to Manchester United in the English Premier League on a two-year contract.

“With the ever-changing, fast world of sports where players regularly move teams, fans of Cristiano Ronaldo will be excited to hear that his wax figure is being updated with his new Manchester United jersey very soon,” the museum said in a statement.

“Each figure at the attraction has been captured in a moment of time and resembles an iconic part in their history.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Kylie Padilla slams Cristy Fermin for accusing her of alleged infidelity

7 hours ago

American actor Alec Baldwin misfires prop gun on movie set, killing cinematographer 

7 hours ago

AJ Raval apologizes to Kylie Padilla after sharing Aljur’s Facebook post 

1 day ago

AJ Raval’s mom thanks Aljur Abrenica for ‘fulfilling his promise’ 

1 day ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button