Kylie Padilla slams Cristy Fermin for accusing her of alleged infidelity

Actress Kylie Padilla called out columnist Cristy Fermin for commenting and allegedly spreading false information about her and her family.

In one of her episodes on ‘Cristy Per Minute’ this week, the veteran entertainment columnist accused Kylie of infidelity hinting that the actress has been speaking to someone until dawn.

In a now deleted social media post, Kylie responded: “Hi Cristy Fermin. Alam ko kung sino source mo. Wag nyong hintayin mag salita ako tungkol sainyo. Nagtitimpi ako para sa mga anak ko. Tignan nyo mga mali myo sa sarili nyo bago kayo manghusga ng ibang tao. Ano bang makukuha nyo sa pagsisira sakin? GROW UP. Ang tatanda nyo na,”

“At sana kung sisiraan nyo ako totoo mga pinagsasabi nyo. Mahiya naman kayo sa mga sarili nyo,” she added.

Kylie later on shared a short statement that she will protect her happiness no matter what.

“I have all I could ever want already. Para sa lahat ng nag aalala sakin. I’m really ok. Masaya ako and I will protect my happiness. No matter what,” she said.