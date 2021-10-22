Entertainment

American actor Alec Baldwin misfires prop gun on movie set, killing cinematographer 

American actor Alec Baldwin reportedly misfired a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico on Thursday, causing the death of the film’s cinematographer and wounding its director.

The incident occurred on the set of “Rust”. 

The cinematographer, identified as Halyna Hutchins, was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital but was later pronounced dead. 

The director named Joel Souza was taken by ambulance and is currently undergoing treatment. 

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office said in a statement that the crew members “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.” 

Baldwin was questioned and further investigations are still ongoing. 

As of press time, no one was arrested and no charges have been filed, the Sheriff’s office said. 

