Jhong Hilario files certificate of candidacy as Makati councilor

Actor-politician Jhong Hilario has filed the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) as a Makati councilor.

He is seeking a fresh term as the councilor. Hilario showed his COC with his family, including first-born Sarina, wearing his violet political color, on Instagram.

RELATED STORY: Claudine Barretto to run for Olongapo councilor

“Patuloy na maglilingkod bilang konsehal ng district 1 ng Makati. Team Ube!” he posted on Instagram.

Host of “It’s Showtime” also drew support from his friends in showbiz like Vhong Navarro, Karylle, Karla Estrada, and Ryan Bang.

“Good luck, Sir,” Navarro said in a comment.

READ ON: Pacquiao picks Lito Atienza as vice president in May 2022 polls

“You look good in your political color,” Karylle said.

In the 2019 elections, Hilario won his second term as city councilor after receiving one of the highest total votes in his district. He has not appeared on television for a while after quitting “Your Face Sounds Familiar” early this year, and taking a break from “It’s Showtime” to focus on the birth of daughter during the pandemic. (AW)