EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Jhong Hilario files certificate of candidacy as Makati councilor

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Actor-politician Jhong Hilario has filed the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) as a Makati councilor.

He is seeking a fresh term as the councilor. Hilario showed his COC with his family, including first-born Sarina, wearing his violet political color, on Instagram.

RELATED STORY: Claudine Barretto to run for Olongapo councilor

“Patuloy na maglilingkod bilang konsehal ng district 1 ng Makati. Team Ube!” he posted on Instagram.

Host of “It’s Showtime” also drew support from his friends in showbiz like Vhong Navarro, Karylle, Karla Estrada, and Ryan Bang.

“Good luck, Sir,” Navarro said in a comment.

READ ON: Pacquiao picks Lito Atienza as vice president in May 2022 polls

“You look good in your political color,” Karylle said.

In the 2019 elections, Hilario won his second term as city councilor after receiving one of the highest total votes in his district. He has not appeared on television for a while after quitting “Your Face Sounds Familiar” early this year, and taking a break from “It’s Showtime” to focus on the birth of daughter during the pandemic. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Eat Bulaga’ welcomes Maja Salvador as newest ‘Dabarkads’ co-host

38 mins ago

Duterte’s son Baste files certificate of candidacy to continue as Davao City Vice Mayor

50 mins ago

Two-time Senator Jinggoy Estrada files candidacy for 2022 polls

1 hour ago

COVID-19: UAE reports lowest number of new cases to date at 184

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button