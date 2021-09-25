Claudine Barretto to run for Olongapo councilor

Actress Claudine Barretto is planning to run for a public post in the 2022 elections.

Barretto has yet to announce her official plans in the upcoming elections, a poster of her together with potential candidates have been shared in different Olongapo City related pages.

Barretto intends to run for a councilor seat under the ticket of talent manager Arnold Vegafria who is running for the mayoral post.

Apart from Barretto, Nash Aguas, Ejay Falcon, and Arjo Atayde are among celebrities wanting to make the job from showbiz to politics.

The 42-year-old Barretto is a screen veteran who started her career in 1992.

Dubbed local showbiz’s “Optimum Star,” she was the lead star of successive ABS-CBN soap operas in the ‘90s and early 2000s.

Barretto became the common topic in showbiz headlines over her feud with her sisters Gretchen and Marjorie.

She was also the former wife of actor Raymart Santiago. (TDT)