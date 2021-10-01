Pacquiao picks Lito Atienza as vice president in May 2022 polls

MANILA: Senator Manny Pacquiao has filed his certificate of candidacy for president on October 1, Friday.

In what could be described as a surprise move from Pacquiao, he picked Buhay party-list Rep. Lito Atienza as his vice president in the May 2022 national elections.

The tandem filed their Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) together at the Sofitel Garden Tent in Pasay City at around 8:45 a.m.

The boxing senator’s camp has been silent on the running mate of the senator.

“Pinili ko si Congressman Atienza, unang-una yung pagseserbisyo at paglilingkod nya sa bayan,” said Pacquiao, who is currently running under PDP-Laban under the faction of Senator Koko Pimentel.

Atienza served as Manila mayor from 1998 to 2007. He also served as environment secretary during the term of former speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.