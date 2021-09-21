EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Arci Muñoz gifts souvenir plot in Scotland to south Korean singer Jungkook

Staff Report

Singer and actress Arci Munoz who is also known as Ramona Thornes gifted a piece of land to BTS member Jugkook in Scotland.

She revealed on social media that she bought a piece of land in Scotland to celebrate Jungkook’s birthday.

Arci Munoz posted a picture next to a statue of Kookie with a caption, “To: Lord #jeonjungkook It’s better late than never!!! Happy birthday! Ya now a lord and ya own a piece of #scotland #bts #army.”

The lady bought one square foot of land in the Highland Titles Nature Reserve. Last year, she bought some space in a forest reserve for Jimin on the occasion of his birthday.

Jungkook recently turned 24 and his fan following has only grown over the years. (AW)

