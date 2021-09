Alice Dixson gave her fans a sneak peek of her partner after she shared a photo of him for the very first time on Instagram.

In the photo, Dixson is seen sitting on her partner’s lap a while in the beach and called him her “forever.”

The face of Dixson’s partner, however, is slightly covered.

“Monday mornings be like,” Dixson captioned the photo.

“My forever,” she added.

In May this year, Dixson introduced their baby girl Aura whom she called a “miracle” given to them by God. (NM)