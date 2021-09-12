Filipino Actor John Arcilla wins best actor award at 78th Venice film festival

Filipino actor John Arcilla has become the first Filipino actor to have won the prestigious Best Actor award at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

John shared a photo collage of actors who won the coveted Volpi Cup on his social media accounts, a day before the awards on Saturday.

He is now part of the elite group that includes Sean Penn, Javier Bardem and Brad Pitt.

Arcilla beat Benedict Cumberbatch, Antonio Banderas, Oscar Isaac and Tim Roth. The other winners included Penelope Cruz, who bagged Best Actress for “Parallel Mothers,” and Maggie Gyllenhaal, who was awarded the screenplay prize for “The Lost Daughter.”

“Please direeeek! Kailangan ko ma kiss yan! Huhuhuhuhuhuhuhu… pinatong lang sa sahig huhuhuu,” wrote Arcilla in a comment on Erik Matti’s Facebook post of his own Volpi Cup.

Arcilla said, “ Well, if there is something that I really regret tonight is that I will not be able to kiss my Volpi Cup there in the middle of Venice and on that red carpet just like the other 77 great actors whom I admire who have already kissed their own, this most wonderful and prestigious award.”

Also Dennis Trillo shared the awards moment and video on his Instagram account.

“Heneral!!! Saludo kami sa’yo! Congratulations idol!” posted Dennis on his Instagram account in reference to Arcilla’s critically acclaimed portrayal of Filipino hero Gen. Antonio Luna in the 2015 film “Heneral Luna.”

Dennis was with director Erik Matti, Globe Studios Head Quark Henares and Reality Entertainment producer Dondon Monteverde in Venice for the screening and awards night. Dennis and John co-star in the six-part HBO Asia Original series “On The Job: The Missing 8.”

First two episodes feature additional never-before-scenes from the 2013 film while the succeeding four episodes are the continuation of the film with additional characters and storyline. The film is now streaming on HBO Go.

Matti said in last week’s online presser that “OTJ” was the type of “material that does not audition people for major roles.” Matti intended for Arcilla to play Sisoy Salas, a seasoned countryside journalist whose ethics will be tested. (AW)