Mahal’s remains now cremated 

The remains of comedienne “Mahal” or Noeme Tesorero in real life have been cremated.

The wake for the beloved television personality has already started on Friday. Public viewing was set from September 3 -5.

The remains of Mahal were cremated in Batangas, according to an ABS-CBN report. Her family brought her urn to the Cosmopolitan Chapel in Santuario de San Vicente de Paul and Shrine in Tandang Sora Avenue, Quezon City.

Mahal died on August 31 due to gastro illness and COVID-19.

The family said that they will strictly follow the health protocols.

“Salamat po sa pagsubaybay sa kapatid ko. Taos-puso at walang hanggang pasasalamat po sa inyong lahat dahil hanggang sa huli, hindi ninyo siya kinalimutan,” Irene Tesorero said.

Some of Mahal’s friends in show business paid tribute to the comedian.

“2 years din kita nakasama sa bahay at naging Alalay mo sa mga out of town shows mo.. araw araw gabi gabi magkakasama…. Ang tapang mo para umabot ng ganyang Edad sa kalagayan mo…Bago ka nawala nakagawa ka pa ng napakabuting gawain sa partner mong si Mura…Mahal ka ng lahat… Mahal ka namin MAHAL…. pahinga na aming Munting MAHAL….. NOEMI TESORERO MAY YOU REST IN PEACE,” comedian Brenda Mage said in a Facebook post.

“REST IN PEACE sa isa sa mga iconic celebrity na nagpatawa sa atin mula bata pa tayo. Paalam Noeme “MAHAL” Tesorero,” comedian Jerald Napoles said.

“Nag confirm na ang kapatid ni Mahal na si Irene Tesorero wala na si “Mahal” o Noeme Tesorero sa tunay na buhay. Gastro and covid ang kinamatay daw kanina hapon lang. Paalam Mahal d ka namin malilimutan esp ang mga tawa mong sobrang nakakaaliw. We love you, Rest in Peace, Mahal!!,” another friend of Mahal posted.