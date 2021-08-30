LJ Reyes says she did not do anything or hurt Paolo Contis

LJ Reyes did not mince words when she said that she did not do anything to anger her partner Paolo Contis.

This is amid the speculations that the two have parted ways based on the confirmation of talent manager Lolit Solis.

Fans of the couple also noticed that Paolo took down all his photos with LJ and unfollowed the Kapuso actress.

“Banggitin ang pinakamatinding reason kung bakit sumama ang loob o nagalit si Paolo Contis sa iyo,” LJ was asked in a segment on her show ‘Mars pa More’.

“Buti na lang hindi siya gumigising ng ganitong oras, Wow!” she joked.

“Wala. Ang bait ko, e,” she said.

Camille Prats then followed it up and asked if there are things that they don’t see eye to eye.

“Alam mo, hindi kasi siya matampuhin.” LJ responded.

“Naku ha, smokescreen naman masyado iyon tsismis na isinasali sa hiwalayan Paolo Contis at LJ Reyes iyon pangalan ni Yen Santos Salve. Open secret naman o silent whisper kung sino talaga ang karelasyon ni Yen Santos noh! Huwag na siyang isali at baka kung ano pa ang lumabas. Mas shocking pa ang mangyari,” Solis said on Instagram.

Solis said that the two outgrew their romance.

“Walang 3rd party sa hiwalayan Paolo Contis at LJ Reyes. It was a matter of na outgrow na nila ang romance sa kanilang relasyon. Kesa naman humantong pa sa pag aaway, mas gusto na nila na maghiwalay ng maayos, at dasal na mag end as friends. Huwag na natin idamay pa si Yen Santos dahil may sarili siyang love story kaya hindi siya kasali sa love life nila Paolo at LJ noh,” she said.

“Huwag ng guluhin ang issue. Huwag ng magdagdag ng casting para hindi lumaki ang production cost, hah hah. Stop na natin script sa ending nila Paolo at LJ. Huwag ng dagdag subplot para hindi gumulo ang istorya. Ganuon lang iyon, nawala ang romance, stop, bago maging horror story. Bongga di ba Salve at Gorgy, ayaw nyo ng triangle love affair di bah,” Solis explained. (TDT)