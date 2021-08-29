Reality show Pinoy Big Brother returns for its 10th season

Popular Filipino reality show Pinoy Big Brother has returned for its 10th season.

Vice Ganda and former housemates Ryan Bang, and Teen Big Winner Kim Chiu introduced the new season which will have adult, celebrity, and teen editions.

“Binigyan ako ng task ni Big Brother para sabihin sa lahat na magbubukas na ulit ang bahay ni Kuya para sa Season 10 ng ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ Naka-10 seasons na pala tayo,” Kim said.

Ryan added, “Sabi nga sa labas ng bahay niya…a new community will rise soon.” The photo of the “PBB” house covered in blue construction with the message, “a new community will rise soon” made rounds on social media which had raised doubts on the fate of “PBB.

This was followed by a huge poster of the number 10 beside the “PBB” gate that sent social media abuzz and caught the attention of former housemates, including Kim Chiu, Gerald Anderson, Lou Yanong, Maris Racal, Maymay Entrata, Ryan Bang, Sam Milby, and Seth Fedelin.

Like “PBB Connect,” the new edition will also play a huge part on Kumu, a Pinoy community streaming platform and the auditions for the adult edition will be held on Kumu starting on September 1 while auditions for the teen edition will start on December 1. The online auditions for last year’s edition was record-breaking with 177,524 audition entries. (AW)