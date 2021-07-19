Toni Gonzaga tags PBB house as her ‘scariest place’ – here’s why

Toni Gonzaga, who has been co-hosting the “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) ABS-CBN reality show over the years, took a walk down memory lane while describing her experience as a ‘housemate’ following a live nomination night in 2008.

Gonzaga told a vlogger Wil Dasovich that she considered her participation inside the famous blue and yellow house as the most difficult challenge.

Gonzaga described the PBB house as her ‘scariest place’ to be in, since it forces those who live in the house to be ‘vulnerable’ and always under the scrutiny of the public every day. She states that the effort to remain authentic and normal under the eyes of the watching cameras was more than a physical, mental, emotional game inside PBB.

Noting that it is hard to wear a mask inside the ‘PBB’ house because of 24/7 filming, she said the real side of a person always emerged there – no matter the effort of acting ‘normal’.

However, avoiding the need to control others — including people around her like family, sister, job, activities — remains as her biggest challenge in life that she still continues to struggle with. (AW)