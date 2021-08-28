Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano now talking about marriage

Kapamilya leading man Enrique Gil admits that he and his girlfriend Liza Soberano are now discussing marriage.

“Yeah, of course,” Gil said during his interview with Boy Abunda/

Initially, Abunda asked Gil if they are already engaged after he was spotted wearing a ring during the interview.

“No, not yet!” he answered.

Gil however said on a serious note that marriage is now on the table for the longtime couple.

“Of course, we want to take it step by step. That’s why we’re getting into business muna. We are thinking about the future, but we have to concentrate on now,” he said.

The couple will be celebrating their 7th anniversary in October and they have recently launched a joint business called HKT essentials.

“We talk about it sometimes. Out of nowhere, ‘What do you think about getting married?’ But it’s so hard kasi right now, because there’s so much on our plate,” Gil said.

The two have appeared in the defunct teleserye ‘Make It With You’ which was cut off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (TDT)