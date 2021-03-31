Liza Soberano looks forward to ‘growing old’ with Enrique Gil

Actress Liza Soberano has a sweet message on the birthday of her boyfriend Enrique Gil.

The actress looked back on their past adventures she had with him and the possibility of growing old together.

“Happy birthday to the loml (love of my life),” Soberano wrote on her Instagram account.

“I can’t wait to make so many more great memories with you. To more adventures and growing old together,” she added.

The actress shared her frustration in not being able to travel with Enrique due to the pandemic.

“I feel so bad ’cause you’re all cooped up at home when you should be exploring the world, but you never complain and that’s what I love about you. I can’t wait to travel the world again with you my travel buddy!!” she said.

This is the second time Enrique celebrated his birthday in quarantine. (TDT)