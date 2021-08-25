EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: Vilma Santos-Recto reveals how she told Luis her separation from Edu Manzano

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

Vilma Santos-Recto took a trip down memory lane as she recalled how she told her son Luis about her separation from Edu Manzano.

In a vlog posted by Luis, Santos-Recto revealed that she and Edu took their son to Libingan ng mga Bayani to tell him about the separation.

Luis was around four years old back then, said Santos-Recto.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola now married

“Unfortunately hindi naging successful ‘yung marriage namin ni Eduardo. I think you were four years old then. Alam mo kung saan namin siya dinala? Sa Libingan ng mga Bayani. Kasi walang tao doon,” Santos-Recto said.

“Basta ‘yun ang naaalala ko. Kinausap ka naming dalawa. And then kahit na four years old ka noon, pinaliwanag namin kung ano ‘yung nangyayari sa relationship namin at pinaalam namin sa iyo na mahal ka naming dalawa,” she added.

Santos-Recto said Luis only responded with: “It’s okay. Boy need girl. Girl need boy.”

READ ON: Vilma Santos mulling Senate run, husband Ralph Recto eyes Lower House

Years later, Santos-Recto said she and Edu shared a good relationship.

“Kami ngayon ng dad mo, napakaganda ng aming pagsasamahan. Maligaya siya sa kanyang buhay ngayon, and same here. Basta’t ang importante, we are one family, anak,” Santos-Recto said.

Santos-Recto is now married to Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto. She also serves as Deputy Speaker in the House of Representatives. (NM)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

323 repatriates from Abu Dhabi arrive in Davao

8 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest ‘Raffaele Imperiale’ kingpin of Italian Organised Crime Syndicate

9 hours ago

PH Customs confiscates Php120M worth of yachts

10 hours ago

22 more Filipinos from Afghanistan arrive in PH

11 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button