WATCH: Vilma Santos-Recto reveals how she told Luis her separation from Edu Manzano

Vilma Santos-Recto took a trip down memory lane as she recalled how she told her son Luis about her separation from Edu Manzano.

In a vlog posted by Luis, Santos-Recto revealed that she and Edu took their son to Libingan ng mga Bayani to tell him about the separation.

Luis was around four years old back then, said Santos-Recto.

“Unfortunately hindi naging successful ‘yung marriage namin ni Eduardo. I think you were four years old then. Alam mo kung saan namin siya dinala? Sa Libingan ng mga Bayani. Kasi walang tao doon,” Santos-Recto said.

“Basta ‘yun ang naaalala ko. Kinausap ka naming dalawa. And then kahit na four years old ka noon, pinaliwanag namin kung ano ‘yung nangyayari sa relationship namin at pinaalam namin sa iyo na mahal ka naming dalawa,” she added.

Santos-Recto said Luis only responded with: “It’s okay. Boy need girl. Girl need boy.”

Years later, Santos-Recto said she and Edu shared a good relationship.

“Kami ngayon ng dad mo, napakaganda ng aming pagsasamahan. Maligaya siya sa kanyang buhay ngayon, and same here. Basta’t ang importante, we are one family, anak,” Santos-Recto said.

Santos-Recto is now married to Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto. She also serves as Deputy Speaker in the House of Representatives. (NM)