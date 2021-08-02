Ellen Adarna ‘kicked out’ from sitcom over ‘attitude’ problems

Ellen Adarna has caused the delay in the production of a TV5 sitcom with John Estrada resulting in her being fired from the show.

In a report on Bandera, the production team behind the ‘John and Ellen’ show is thinking of ways to change the story without the actress.

Reports said that Ellen will not shoot ‘whenever she doesn’t feel like doing it’ regardless of their lock-in taping setup.

RELATED STORY: Ellen Adarna opens up about relationship with ex John Lloyd Cruz

Ellen also left the location in the middle of the taping with her fiancee Derek Ramsay.

The team even tried to convince Derek to ask Ellen to finish her scenes but to no avail.

“Hindi, pasaway siya talaga, sakit siya ng ulo sa buong prod, galit sa kanya actually,” a source told Bandera.

READ ON: Derek Ramsay to Ellen Adarna: ‘I will not cheat on you’

Ellen has already been informed on the decision to kick her out from the sitcom.

“Buti siya, mayaman siya kahit hindi siya mag-work mabubuhay siya, may pera siya, paano ang mga taong per day ang bayad?” a source said.

Ellen has yet to address the report on Bandera. (TDT)