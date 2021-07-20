EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Dugong bughaw’: Angel Locsin maintains low-key profile despite royal lineage

Philippines actress Angel Locsin has carved out a niche for herself as a Filipino television and film actress, commercial model, film producer, and fashion designer.

However, not many people know that the actress hails from a royal family in Marawi City of Lanao del Sur province in the Philippines.

Locsin pointed out that she does not want to boast about her royal lineage and also told Matteo Guidicelli in his “MattRuns” podcast that she remained grateful to her Marawi-based royal family who however led a simple life and remained kind to her — despite her following another religion.

The Kapamilya actress said that she continues to remain in touch with her relatives there and happily looks forward to meeting them when she goes to Mindanao.

Locsin had made headlines in 2017 when she personally extended help to people affected by the Marawi clash.

ABS-CBN News had reported in 2009 that Angel is part of a Muslim royal family in Marawi City in the province of Lanao del Sur.

Angel herself was quoted as recalling memories of her mother being adopted by a Muslim princess in Marawi City, where her grandfather was also reportedly one of the 15 sultans there. (AW)

