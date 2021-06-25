Kris Aquino reveals if she and PNoy reconciled before his passing

Actress Kris Aquino revealed that she and her brother former President Noynoy Aquino have reconciled before the latter passed away on Thursday, June 24.

Speaking publicly on Thursday night, Kris apologized first to the members of the media for their hurried preparations because they were not expecting their brother’s untimely death.

Kris also said that she and Noy had a falling out in recent months but they were able to patch things up on May 8.

“The rest of the plans ay, ‘yon pa lang ang napag-uusapan namin, pasensya na, na hindi talaga namin ito inaakalang mangyayari, nagulat talaga kaming lahat. The only thing I can say and this is the only thing I will say. God blessed me because we made our peace, May 8. But that is private,” Kris said.

The spat between the two siblings was made public in 2018. Kris had said in an interview that they were not in good terms without detailing the cause of their rift.

“And I would like to keep that for myself, but I am so grateful na binigay ‘yon sa akin. At nagpapasalamat ako na napatawad ako at minahal ako. And to the end, ang tinuring niya sa akin ay ako ang kanyang bunso,” she said.

Kris first revealed about Noy’s deteriorating health in 2018. She said in event that the former president was not well, although she stopped short of saying what his condition was.

The former president died due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. He was 61 years old.