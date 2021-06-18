Entertainment

Korina Sanchez: Wala akong bashers ngayon

Veteran journalist Korina Sanchez shared that she is now living a basher-free life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanchez said that her life now is in contrast during the early months of the ABS-CBN shutdown last year.

Sanchez is known to respond with wit to her bashers on social media.

“I’m very, very active in social media. Aktibo ako talaga diyan,” Sanchez told Cristy Fermin.

“Napansin ko lang kasi parang wala nang pulitika sa buhay ko ngayon.Parang wala akong bashers ngayon.Pero nagulat din ako kasi sa social media platforms ko, talagang iniiwasan ko yung nega,” she added.

Sanchez said that she also tries not to comment on political matters. Her husband, Mar Roxas, was a former senator and vice-presidential candidate.

“Wala akong opinyon tungkol sa pulitika, wala akong winawakwak, wala akong pinupuna. Puro positive lang ako,” she said.

Sanchez left ABS-CBN in September 2020 after 33 years of service.

